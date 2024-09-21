Swinney said that Randall broke his toe Monday, and they will get a screw in his toe soon.

Randall wanted to play in this contest before the surgery, and he was impressive with five catches for 69 yards and his first career touchdown reception.

"He is one of the best leaders on this team, and the most talented," Swinney said about Randall. "He made mistakes in the first game, but he didn't pout, and went out and played a great game against App State. He has had such a great attitude and is a great teammate."

Entering the 2024 season, he had 32 catches for 378 yards over 25 games (six starts).

They hope to have him back for the Virginia game (10/19).

In other injury news, a reporter asked Swinney if receiver Tyler Brown and defensive lineman Peter Woods might be able to play next Saturday against Stanford.

"I think there’s a good chance," Swinney replied.

Swinney also said that receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. and DeMonte Capehart will be fine after their in-game injuries against the Wolfpack.