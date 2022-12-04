Clemson's Orange Bowl opponent announced

Breaking: Clemson and Tennessee make up all-orange Orange Bowl

TigerNet Staff by

It’s an all-orange Orange Bowl come December 30, ESPN confirmed Sunday afternoon.

Clemson (11-2) clinched its spot in the New Year’s Six contest with an ACC Championship Game win over North Carolina Saturday, while at-large selection and No. 6-ranked Tennessee (10-2) saw its Playoff hopes fade late with a key injury and a loss at South Carolina. The game is set for an 8 p.m. ESPN broadcast at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Tigers and Volunteers are meeting for the first time since the 2003 season’s Peach Bowl, a 27-14 upset win for Clemson. That ended a seven-game run in the series for Tennessee, which were all played in Knoxville, Tennessee, from 1920-76. The teams first met in 1901, a 6-6 tie in Knoxville and Clemson started the series 3-0-2 before the Vols won 11 of the next 13 (10 of 13 played in Knoxville).

A prolific Vols offense this season was led by Hendon Hooker, who suffered a torn ACL late in the season. He ranked No. 2 in ESPN’s QBR stat this season. In a first and only full game without Hooker, Tennessee put up 513 total yards (362 rushing/151 passing) in a 56-0 win at Vanderbilt.

Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is taking over the USF program and is not expected to coach in the bowl.

In the ESPN metric rankings, Clemson is No. 11 with the SP+ formula ($), with top-35 units on offense (33), defense (23) and special teams (19). The Tigers are No. 9 with the Football Power Index, with a No. 31 offense, No. 12 defense and No. 59 special teams group.

Tennessee is regarded as having the No. 2 offense, No. 55 defense and No. 13 special teams group by the FPI, ranking fifth overall, where they are also pegged in the SP+ with a No. 1 offense, No. 38 defense and No. 52 special teams group.

Clemson is seeking a sixth season with at least 12 wins in the last eight years.