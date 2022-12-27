Brandon Streeter breaks down Tennessee, Cade Klubnik for Orange Bowl

Tony Crumpton

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter talked to the media Tuesday as he previewed the Capital One Orange Bowl featuring Clemson and Tennessee.

"It will be a big challenge for us," Streeter said. "They are very good in tackles for loss. They are ranked very high in redzone defense and rush defense. We have been talking about it all week long, the challenge that we have with this Tennesee defense."