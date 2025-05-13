Brad Brownell adds details to Schieffelin's switch to football: Swinney's a dynamic recruiter

The details of one of the offseason's top stories continue to come to light. Brad Brownell was recently on ACC PM to discuss a variety of topics, including his contract extension, Clemson's broad success in athletics, and more. Of course, Ian Schieffelin's move to football was something brought up, and Brownell provided additional details on the move, giving credit to Dabo Swinney's recruitment. "Coach Swinney is a dynamic recruiter, as we all know," Brownell told ACC PM. "It's something he's teased Schieffelin about a couple of times in his career. It's going to be really interesting. He has all the measurables, great hands, and is a good rebounder. I told ACC folks, including Clemson fans, that he's making a sacrifice. He's going to give this a real shot." Brownell doesn't believe this could turn into Schieffelin quickly assuming the starting role at tight end, but still thinks there's an outside shot for the NFL for this former forward. "It'll be interesting to see how it all works out," Brownell said. "I don't think it is one of those deals where he's the starting tight end at Clemson; he just needs to get some experience. There are guys that Dabo pointed out that played very little football and have gotten drafted, who are basketball guys and had a lot of success in the NFL."

