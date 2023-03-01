Bengals refute trade rumors with Tee Higgins: 'You want a receiver, go find your own'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Cincinnati Bengals standout receiver Tee Higgins has been as impressive in the NFL as he was during his time in Tiger Town.

In three years with the Bengals, he has caught 215 receptions for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns.

With those types of elite playmaker stats, rumors have swirled that the Bengals might have to trade Higgins before he reaches free agency in 2024 because of salary cap issues with future contracts involving Joe Burrow, receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Higgins and others.

However, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin dismissed any trade rumors with Higgins.

“I’m in the business of making the Cincinnati Bengals better," Tobin said. "So trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind. That’s their problem. You want a receiver? Go find your own. Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals. So the trade stuff is a little ridiculous.”

In 2022, Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns.

Duke Tobin on Tee Higgins 👀 pic.twitter.com/PVivw1aRxC — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 28, 2023