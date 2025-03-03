Bengals place franchise tag on Tee Higgins

Don't feel too sorry for him, as he will still make $26.2 million next season. Higgins had a PFF projection of a four-year, $112 million deal if he would have signed in free agency.

The team and Higgins have until July 15 to work on a long-term extension.

In 12 games (nine starts) last season, Higgins tallied a career-best in touchdown receptions (10), his second-best year with catches (73) and third-best in yards (911).

Due to injury, he has seen more limited time over the last two seasons after averaging over 1,000 yards receiving in his first three pro seasons.

Overall, He has 330 catches for 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns in the NFL.

He was a second-round pick out of Clemson by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.