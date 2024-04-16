Barrett Carter, TJ Parker make Top 100 players in college football ranking

TigerNet Staff by

Two Clemson defenders made the Top 100 Players of 2024 ranking by CBS Sports this week. That's led by a common 2023 preseason All-America pick in linebacker Barrett Carter, at No. 24 overall. "A versatile three-down 'backer who likes to play in the opponent's backfield, Barrett is an explosive and high-ceiling talent who has enormous potential and upside as a former 5-star recruit," CBS analyst Blake Brockermeyer said. "A converted high school safety prospect, Carter has the ability to match up vs. tight ends and backs in coverage and did not allow a touchdown last season. He missed too many tackles, 12, last season in the box and can do a better job of finishing in the run game. Cleaning that up is likely a big reason he returned for his senior season. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is gone, now it's Carter's turn to be the star of Clemon's defense." Early impact rising sophomore TJ Parker made the list as well at No. 78. "A top-50 recruit, Parker flashed on film as a freshman and delivered in the stat sheet, generating 5.5 sacks and 37 pressures. Parker wins with an explosive first step and has the power to work through tackles and finish at the quarterback. He's solid against the run, too," Brockermeyer said. Two-way standout Travis Hunter of Colorado topped the ranking, followed by Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr., Michigan DT Mason Graham, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and Missouri WR Luther Burden. For scheduled Clemson opponents, Georgia QB Carson Beck (8), Georgia DB Malaki Starks (18), Florida State EDGE Patrick Payton (35), NC State WR Kevin Concepcion (57), Georgia OG Tate Ratledge (65), Louisville EDGE Tyler Baron (70), Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams (73), Georgia TE/WR Dillon Bell (75), Louisville EDGE Ashton Gillote (82) made the Top 100 tier.

