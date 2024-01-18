Clemson LB named as No. 1 to watch, WR tagged among top freshmen by ESPN

Barrett Carter named as No. 1 LB to watch, TJ Moore tagged among top freshmen by ESPN

TigerNet Staff by

The top players for the 2024 season are being identified, and for Clemson, one going into his fourth season and another going into his debut campaign were pointed to as ones to watch. ESPN's Matt Miller says Barrett Carter is a possible top linebacker draft prospect for 2025. "Carter was widely considered a Round 2 player for 2024 when this past season began, but he'll return to Clemson and enter the 2025 draft process as my top-ranked linebacker. A true weakside player, Carter has nine sacks, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups over the past two seasons. At 6-1 and 230 pounds, he's a superstar with three-down ability at the next level," Miller said. Pro Football Focus did a similar outlook and said Carter is the top returning LB draft prospect. "Carter entered the season as the top linebacker prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft according to PFF’s lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema. While his PFF grade took a step back as a junior (70.6 compared to 81.4 in 2022), he still has elite athleticism and an all-around game that’ll make him one of the top linebackers in the 2025 draft as well," said PFF's Max Chadwick. On the incoming side, wide receiver TJ Moore, a summer enrollee, was listed by ESPN as an impact freshman to watch ($). "Clemson's leading receiver this season was Tyler Brown, who was a freshman, and the leader in touchdown receptions was tight end Jake Briningstool. There wasn't much production behind them, though, and the team ranked 61st in receiving yards per game among all FBS teams with just 228.4 yards, and No. 70 in receiving touchdowns. Moore is a welcome addition in this class, as is receiver Bryant Wesco, who could be included on this list as well. Moore had 1,272 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns as a senior in high school," said ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

