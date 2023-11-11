Barrett Carter injury update

Swinney said he suffered an ankle injury in practice this week.

"Barrett rolled his ankle Wednesday night," Swinney said. "We thought he was going to be able to go, and he did everything he could Thursday and Friday to try to get himself ready. He didn't feel as stable as he needed to be this morning."

Carter has 50 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and two sacks this season.

Swinney was concerned about veteran tight end Sage Ennis who was injured during the contest.

"Sage was the only one that got hurt," Swinney said. "We will see what we are dealing with there tomorrow."

Ennis was seen in pain, walking off slowly to the sidelines after the injury.

For the season, Ennis has three catches for 52 yards.