Banana Ball game in Death Valley to air on ESPN network

ESPN and the Savannah Bananas are joining forces for a summer filled of Banana Ball, providing fans an opportunity to witness one of sports’ fastest growing sensations across ESPN and Disney platforms, beginning in April and continuing each month through August. MLB and football stadiums will host each of the ten games of the new agreement, including historic Fenway Park, picturesque Camden Yards and raucous Memorial Stadium, home of the Clemson Tigers, adding to the electrifying atmosphere that has become synonymous with Banana Ball. The summer of the Savannah Bananas will be showcased on Friday and Saturday nights on ESPN or ESPN2, with all ten games also simulcast live on Disney+ and ESPN+. “The Savannah Bananas have mastered the art of blending baseball with entertainment, creating an experience that resonates with fans of all ages, regardless of their baseball knowledge,” said Brent Colborne, ESPN Vice President of Programming & Content Strategy. “Their unique approach embodies two of ESPN’s key goals: reaching new audiences and inspiring the next generation of youth athletes. With Banana Ball showcased on ESPN and Disney linear and streaming platforms, we are confident new, avid fans will be created.” “Our relationship with ESPN has been outstanding for the Savannah Bananas and for the sport of Banana Ball,” said Jesse Cole, founder and CEO of the Savannah Bananas. “As the “Greatest Show in Sports” makes its way to sold out MLB, College Football and NFL Stadiums, ESPN is the perfect place to showcase the electricity of the game as we near the launch of the Banana Ball Championship League in 2026.” ESPN’s summer of Banana Ball will begin with a Savannah Bananas record-breaking crowd on Saturday, April 26, when over 80,000 fans fill Memorial Stadium, on the campus of Clemson University (ESPN2), the first of three consecutive games played in football stadiums. In May, the traveling-team will stop at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, before an early-June stop in Charlotte to play at Bank of America Stadium, the home of the Carolina Panthers. The seven remaining games will all be played in MLB stadiums, beginning at Nationals Park on Saturday, June 28, before playing at Fenway Park and Citizens Bank Park in July. August features four games in 15 days with stops at Camden Yards, Coors Field and Guaranteed Rate Field. The Fenway Park and the first game at Camden Yards will be showcased in primetime on ESPN. All of The Savannah Banana games feature the team taking on The Party Animals, The Firefighters or The Texas Tailgaters. Banana Ball, which rose to national prominence in 2020, is committed to delivering a high-octane, entertainment-packed experience. Banana Ball commentators Josh Talevski and Biko Skalla will be in the booth for each game, analyzing and educating fans.