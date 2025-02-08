CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Avieon Terrell is going back to his high school number and his brother's No. 8.
Avieon Terrell is going back to his high school number and his brother's No. 8.

Avieon Terrell among Clemson jersey number changes for 2025
by Brandon Rink - Associate Editor / Staff Writer - 2025 Feb 8 10:18

There will be a familiar name and number out on the island for Clemson this fall.

Avieon Terrell is listed with a move from the No. 20 sported over the last couple seasons to No. 8 for 2025.

That was also the number of his older brother AJ at Clemson. AJ went on to be a first-round NFL draft selection and an All-Pro with the Atlanta Falcons.

The 2024 All-ACC honoree enters credited with 82 tackles (4.5 for loss), 19 pass breakups, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a sack in 1,191 career defensive snaps over 27 games (19 starts).

The younger Terrell also wore the No. 8 while playing at Westlake High School in Atlanta.

Some more notable 2025 Clemson jersey changes:

LB Jamal Anderson - 0 (was No. 32)
DB Ronan Hanafin - 5 (was No. 16)
LB Drew Woodaz - 9 (was No. 13)
DT Vic Burley - 86 (was No. 45)

New Clemson Tigers jersey numbers

(H/T Jon Blau on X)

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Star Clemson defender taking on familiar jersey number
Star Clemson defender taking on familiar jersey number
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts