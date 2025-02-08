Star Clemson defender taking on familiar jersey number

|
Avieon Terrell among Clemson jersey number changes for 2025
There will be a familiar name and number out on the island for Clemson this fall.
Avieon Terrell is listed with a move from the No. 20 sported over the last couple seasons to No. 8 for 2025. That was also the number of his older brother AJ at Clemson. AJ went on to be a first-round NFL draft selection and an All-Pro with the Atlanta Falcons. The 2024 All-ACC honoree enters credited with 82 tackles (4.5 for loss), 19 pass breakups, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a sack in 1,191 career defensive snaps over 27 games (19 starts). The younger Terrell also wore the No. 8 while playing at Westlake High School in Atlanta. Some more notable 2025 Clemson jersey changes: LB Jamal Anderson - 0 (was No. 32) New Clemson Tigers jersey numbers
DB Ronan Hanafin - 5 (was No. 16)
LB Drew Woodaz - 9 (was No. 13)
DT Vic Burley - 86 (was No. 45)
Some more notable 2025 Clemson jersey changes:
LB Jamal Anderson - 0 (was No. 32)
