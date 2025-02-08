Star Clemson defender taking on familiar jersey number

Avieon Terrell is listed with a move from the No. 20 sported over the last couple seasons to No. 8 for 2025.

That was also the number of his older brother AJ at Clemson. AJ went on to be a first-round NFL draft selection and an All-Pro with the Atlanta Falcons.

The 2024 All-ACC honoree enters credited with 82 tackles (4.5 for loss), 19 pass breakups, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a sack in 1,191 career defensive snaps over 27 games (19 starts).

The younger Terrell also wore the No. 8 while playing at Westlake High School in Atlanta.

Some more notable 2025 Clemson jersey changes:

LB Jamal Anderson - 0 (was No. 32)

DB Ronan Hanafin - 5 (was No. 16)

LB Drew Woodaz - 9 (was No. 13)

DT Vic Burley - 86 (was No. 45)

New Clemson Tigers jersey numbers

(H/T Jon Blau on X)