Athlon Sports slots Cade Klubnik in Top 3 of ACC QB rankings

TigerNet Staff by

The ACC is set to have another strong class of quarterbacks, and Athlon Sports is pretty high on Clemson's signal-caller. The league is buoyed by reigning ACC player of the year and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who is in the top spot, and Florida State's Jordan Travis, who Pro Football Focus projected as this year's Heisman winner. Clemson's Cade Klubnik slots in behind those two in the No. 3 spot. "It's no secret Klubnik is still largely unproven and had a shaky performance in Clemson's Orange Bowl loss. But since we are projecting ahead, the guess here is the former five-star recruit takes off under the guidance of new play-caller Garrett Riley," Athlon's Steven Lassan said. "In 10 appearances last year, Klubnik threw for 697 yards and two scores and added 139 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. In the aforementioned Orange Bowl, Klubnik struggled behind a shaky offensive line and was limited to just 5.9 yards per attempt on 30 completions for 320 yards. However, in the previous game, he helped the Tigers torch North Carolina 39-10 in the ACC Championship by throwing for 279 yards and a score and rushing for 30 yards and a touchdown." Clemson's next opposing QB, Duke's Riley Leonard, is No. 4 on the list. "The arrival of coach Mike Elko last season helped to spark drastic improvement from Duke into a nine-win team. And in addition to Elko's impact on the program, Leonard's development was a big reason why the Blue Devils went from 14th in the ACC in scoring in '21 to fifth last fall," said Lassan. "The Alabama native shined in his first full year as the team's starter, completing nearly 64 percent of his passes (63.8) for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns through the air. Leonard's ability to move on the ground (699 yards and 13 scores) helped to propel him to third in the ACC in total offense per game (282)."

