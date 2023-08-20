Athlon Sports ranks Clemson among the nation's best on the line of scrimmage

Athlon Sports has Clemson with the No. 2 defensive line in the country.

"The Tigers continue to churn out elite talent up front and seemingly have an annual spot at or near the top of the defensive lines in college football," said Athlon's Steven Lassan. "Bryan Bresee departed to the NFL, but the interior remains stout with Ruke Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis. True freshman Peter Woods is also expected to see significant snaps in the middle. Restocking the edge to replace K.J. Henry and Myles Murphy (10 combined sacks) is a priority in fall practice. But coach Dabo Swinney's group isn't hurting for talent here. Xavier Thomas looks to close out his career on a high note after battling injuries over the last couple of years. Senior Justin Mascoll is expected to man the other end spot."

Clemson only trails back-to-back returning champ Georgia for the D-lines and out-ranks ACC peers such as Florida State (5) and Miami (15).

Returning four starters and some key backups, the Tiger O-line is ranked No. 15 in the nation by Athlon.

Georgia is also No. 1 there and teams on Clemson's 2023 schedule check in at No. 6 (Notre Dame), No. 11 (Florida State), No. 17 (Miami) and No. 19 (Duke).