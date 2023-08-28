Athlon predicts identical regular season records for Clemson, Florida State

TigerNet Staff by

Athlon Sports released its final regular season predictions for the ACC this season, which include the same win-loss picks for conference favorites Clemson and Florida State. FSU is Athlon's preseason No. 7 and Clemson is down at No. 12, but the outlet has both finishing the initial 2023 slate 10-2. With the Seminoles listed as the ACC regular-season leader, that means a likely projected win in Death Valley next month (Sept. 23). "The 'Noles are coming off their first double-digit win season since '16 and appear primed to push Clemson for the ACC Championship and contend for a spot in the CFB Playoff," Athlon's Steven Lassan said. "Coach Mike Norvell's team doesn't have many glaring concerns and has the pieces in place - quarterback Jordan Travis, receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson and running back Trey Benson - to have an explosive offense this fall." Clemson is then picked for the No. 2 spot and a rematch with the Seminoles in Charlotte's ACC Championship Game. "Clemson's defense ranks among the best in college football once again. But for the Tigers to hold off Florida State and return to the CFB Playoff, the spotlight is on the offense and new play-caller Garrett Riley and rising star quarterback Cade Klubnik," said Lassan. The next team tier is two losses back with 8-4 campaigns for North Carolina, Miami, Duke and Pittsburgh. Clemson faces all but Pitt in that group, including the Blue Devils in the Sept. 4 opener in Durham (8 p.m./ESPN). Tony Elliott at Virginia is pegged for the worst overall record in the ACC this season, at 3-9.

