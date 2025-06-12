Athlon makes predictions for Clemson, ACC season

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Athlon's ACC predictions are in, and Clemson fans will like the call. Dabo Swinney's Tigers are picked to go back-to-back at the top for the first time since the run of ACC titles and Playoff appearances paired from 2015-20. Clemson is projected to top Miami for the ACC Championship. "Clemson snapped a streak of three years without a playoff trip in 2024. Coach Dabo Swinney’s team returns nearly all of its main contributors and necessary pieces to make a run at the program’s first national title since ‘18," Athlon's Steven Lassan wrote. "Quarterback Cade Klubnik showed massive growth in his second full season as the starter. Over 14 games, Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns and ran for 463 yards and seven scores. The senior is among the Heisman frontrunners this fall and will benefit from the development of a promising trio of receivers. T.J. Moore, Bryant Wesco, and Antonio Williams headline one of the top groups of pass catchers in the nation. Clemson should also have one of the nation’s top lines with four starters returning. True freshman Gideon Davidson could lead the backfield in ‘25. "Clemson’s defense has slipped a bit since the departure of coordinator Brent Venables to Oklahoma. Coach Dabo Swinney took steps to return the Tigers’ defense to the top of college football by hiring veteran coordinator Tom Allen away from Penn State. Allen takes over a loaded group. Up front, T.J. Parker and Peter Woods will contend for All-America honors, and the second level is stacked with Sammy Brown and Wade Woodaz returning. Cornerbacks Avieon Terrell and Ashton Hampton and safety Khalil Barnes are back to anchor the back end." After Miami, Clemson scheduled opponents SMU, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Duke and Florida State round out the Top 7. Bill Belichick's UNC is slated to finish ninth. "All eyes in college football will be on Chapel Hill this season thanks to Bill Belichick’s arrival. Watching how Belichick’s lack of collegiate experience (especially in the portal and NIL era) and his x’s and o’s ability to get the most out of the roster is easily one - if not the No. 1 - storyline in the nation this year. The 73-year-old coach also reshaped the roster through the portal by bringing in over 40 transfers and has a favorable schedule for his debut in Carolina Blue," Lassan writes. Former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Virginia are predicted to finish 14th in the 17-team league.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!