Athlon makes prediction on Clemson in College Football Playoff

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

College Football Playoff action in Death Valley? Athlon Sports released its CFP projections, with the ACC champion Clemson Tigers hosting the first round as a No. 5 overall seed. Dabo Swinney's Tigers are pitted against Mountain West champion Boise State in the first round, where Clemson is projected to advance on to the quarterfinals for the first time in this expanded format. The seeds are expected to hold in the next round held in the Orange Bowl, with 4-seed Georgia topping Clemson to face 1-seed Texas, which is picked to win the national championship. In this year's 12-team format, five conference champions and seven at-large teams make up the field, which will be seeded as they are ranked in the final CFP rankings after the conference championship games. It appears this will be the second and last installment of a 12-team field, which is likely to go to 16 teams in 2026. The ACC and Big 12 specifically have put their support around a model that keeps the five conference champions getting bids and then fills out the rest of the field with at-large teams. The Big Ten has been a proponent of a format that cedes at least four spots to it and the SEC, and potentially two each for the ACC and Big 12. Clemson made the first 12-team CFP as the last conference champion qualifier and slotted as a 12-seed for a trip to 5-seed Texas, a 38-24 loss. Athlon CFP predictions for Clemson First round: 5-seed Clemson over 12-seed Boise State

Quarterfinals: 4-seed Georgia over 5-seed Clemson

