Arrest made for murder of former Clemson WR Diondre Overton

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in the murder investigation of former Page High and Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton, who was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 7 in Greensboro.

Jeremiah Diago Blanks, 20, has been charged with felony first-degree murder. Detectives arrested Blanks in Michigan on Tuesday with help of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a press release.

Blanks is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail in Pontiac, Michigan, pending extradition.

On Sept. 7, deputies responded to a call regarding a noise disturbance at a loud house party on Spring Mill Road in Greensboro. While on their way to the scene, deputies said they received updated information indicating that a shooting had occurred.

When deputies arrived, they found Overton suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, Overton died at the scene at just 26 years old.

Overton concluded his Clemson tenure with 52 career receptions for 777 yards and seven touchdowns in 1,021 snaps over 51 games (five starts). He was named a permanent team captain after the 2019 season.

He had professional stints in the CFL, USFL and UFL.