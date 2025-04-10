Two Tigers ranked in ESPN's Top 10 receivers in college football

Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco ranked in ESPN's CFB's Top 10 receivers

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

ESPN released a ranking of the Top 10 receivers in college football, and Clemson has two on the list. The outlet polled their analysts on the top WRs and tight ends in the game, and Antonio Williams checked at No. 6 with the ranking. "There were growing concerns about what had happened to Clemson's wide receiver room entering the 2024 season, but Williams helped put those to rest," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg writes. "A freshman All-America selection in 2022, he had injuries wipe out most of his 2023 season, but he returned last fall to record career highs in receptions (75), receiving yards (904), receiving touchdowns (11) and offensive snaps (727). "Williams was the first Clemson player to reach 75 or more receptions since Amari Rodgers in 2020, and the first with 10 or more touchdown receptions since Tee Higgins in 2019 (13). He also was a factor on punt returns, averaging 9.7 yards per runback."

Not far behind him at No. 8 is Bryant Wesco.

"A midseason ankle injury tamped down his full-season numbers, but Wesco lived up to his blue-chip status both early and late in his freshman season," Bill Connelly said. "In September, he caught passes of 51 and 76 yards against Appalachian State and 70 and 34 against Stanford; after his return from injury, he starred in Clemson's ACC championship game victory, catching eight passes for 143 yards and two scores.

"On a team hungry for big plays, nine of his 41 receptions gained at least 34 yards, and as he bulks up a bit (he was listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds last season) and improves his short-route game, he'll only become more dangerous on the long balls. Clemson enters 2025 with top-10 billing, and both Wesco's production and his potential for even greater heights are a major reason for that."

No receivers Clemson is scheduled to play made the Top 10, but transfer LSU receiver Nic Anderson checked in at No. 11, and another transfer LSU target, Barion Brown, received votes as well, as did Georgia Tech's Eric Rivers.

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith tops the list, a unanimous placement in the poll.

