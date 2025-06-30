Another ESPN draft outlook has Cade Klubnik going No. 1 in Clemson-filled first round

Yeah, the hype machine isn't slowing down anytime soon. ESPN's Matt Miller joined NFL draft analyst colleague Jordan Reid in projecting Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik to go No. 1 overall come April 2026. Klubnik is one of five Tigers picked to go in the Top 24 NFL draft selections. Cleveland is the common projection to land in that top spot seeking a franchise QB yet again. "Spending two picks on quarterbacks in 2025 -- Dillon Gabriel (third round) and Shedeur Sanders (fifth round) -- shouldn't prevent the Browns from looking for a long-term passer here. Klubnik enters the season as my No. 1 QB. In 2024, he threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions, highlighted by a gutsy performance against Texas in the College Football Playoff (336 passing yards, three TDs, one INT). Klubnik reminds me of Baker Mayfield -- whom Cleveland selected with the No. 1 pick in 2018 -- in terms of arm strength, mobility and playmaking awareness," ESPN's Matt Miller said. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Klubnik is joined in the Top 6 picks by T.J. Parker at No. 3 and Peter Woods at No. 6.

"Tennessee has long needed a premier edge rusher, and Parker is definitely that. Not only did the 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior have 11 sacks last season, but he also forced six fumbles. He would be an ideal fit in the Titans' 3-4 base defense thanks to his ability to play in space and rush from multiple alignments. His quickness off the corner is the best in the class when watching last season's tape. While the Titans could use offensive help, Parker is the defensive menace they desire," Miller said. "The Panthers bucked conventional wisdom with their 2025 first-rounder, eschewing a defense that finished last in EPA for wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 pick. They did add edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen on Day 2, so now it's time for them to get defensive tackle Derrick Brown some help. That's where the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Woods comes in. He posted three sacks and 17 pressures in 11 games this season, and his quickness and leverage would be a welcome fit in Carolina's revamped defense."

Top Klubnik target Antonio Williams is slated to go No. 14 overall to Arizona.

"At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Williams is a quick shifty wideout who has the ability to play outside and in the slot. That would make him an ideal complement to the bigger (Marvin) Harrison (Jr.)," Miller said.

Highly-regarded Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell is slated to go to a common spot for Clemson products lately in Cincinnati, at No. 24.

"Terrell, the younger brother of Falcons standout A.J. Terrell, had two interceptions and broke up 13 passes last season. His versatility, speed and production point to him being a value add late in Round 1," Miller said.

No other program is projected to have more than three selected (LSU and Florida, 3).

Trevor Lawrence in 2021 is Clemson's lone No. 1 overall NFL draft selection to date.

Clemson has not had more than three first-round selections in an NFL draft, setting that mark in the 2019 event.

