Analyst argues for Clemson resume, but says Tigers can’t win championship with Uiagalelei

Analyst argues for Clemson Playoff resume, but says Tigers can’t win championship with DJ Uiagalelei

The takes are flying in from national pundits as Clemson enters its bye week 8-0 and ranked No. 5 in the country.

FOX analyst Joel Klatt made a comment late Sunday that he didn’t think Clemson could beat out Michigan or Ohio State in their Big Ten division – or Georgia or Tennessee in the SEC East, ranking Clemson sixth currently in his personal assessment.

He doubled down on that by saying that Clemson has the “most unsettled QB situation of any top 10 team” and “Penn State would be a tough match-up for them,” which No. 4 Michigan defeated 41-17.

CBS analyst Danny Kanell countered that he would guarantee Clemson going undefeated against Ohio State or Michigan’s schedule to date, but that doesn’t mean Kanell is calling Clemson a national title contender at this point.

Particularly after the weekend, where quarterback DJ Uiagalelei committed three turnovers and was benched in the third quarter with the Tigers down 21-10 to Syracuse. Freshman Cade Klubnik came in and helped lead the Tigers to three scoring drives in four chances for the 27-21 win.

“Whether Dabo knows it or not, he has a quarterback problem on his hands,” Kanell said. “It’s significant. It’s going to cost them a championship, whether an ACC championship or a potential national championship. It’s hurting them, the quarterback play. The inconsistency of quarterback play. I think his loyalty. I don’t think it’s blind loyalty but it sure feels that way when we’re all watching the same game and can see what is a massive problem…"

“I'll put it this way, I don’t think they will win a championship with DJ,” Kanell said again. “But I don’t know if they can with Cade…I just feel like DJ does not strike fear in you the way that other quarterbacks on top, championship-level teams do. And I think that’s a problem for him…"

Fellow Cover 3 Podcast panelist Bud Elliott disagreed on Uiagalelei being the problem and pointed to Uiagalelei’s success previously this season on big-time throws and limiting turnovers -- and instead cast an eye toward issues he perceived with Clemson’s receiver group and offensive coaching staff.

“There’s a small portion of me that says maybe it’s the offense that’s the problem,” said Kanell, “but at the same time I saw DJ struggle with those throws. I saw DJ force the ball into coverage. I saw DJ miss a wide-open touchdown that was a layup that he underthrew that he was trying to guide there and not screw it up.”

The former Florida State quarterback did credit the response from both Clemson quarterbacks postgame, however.

“I also think he (Swinney) has the best culture in college football to hear both players after the game speak to the media and say the exact same thing,” said Kanell. “For DJ to say shoutout to Cade for getting it done and the great job that he did. And for Cade, the first thing out of his mouth to say this is DJ’s team, exactly what Dabo said after. That’s pretty impressive.

“All that is great, but they have a quarterback problem on their hands and it is holding them back and I don’t know that they know that yet. It held them back last year. It’s why they weren’t very good from their standard. But I think it’s an issue. I think he’s got to resolve it. I almost think they would have been better served to compete in practice and leave it open. I know they don’t want a distraction in the bye week but I don’t think DJ is the guy. I really don’t.”

Kanell also pointed to the trip to Notre Dame coming up on Nov. 5 as one that can silence some doubters.

“I’m sure Dabo is taking notes on everybody. He did it after the Florida State game. ‘Y’all said my quarterback…’ and at that time, I was on DJ’s bandwagon. ‘You were right all along.’ But for him to compare him to Steph Curry. ‘Steph Curry has a bad night too.’ That is not what’s happening. Let’s just say that," said Kanell. "What’s great about their next game – and I may or may not have gotten into it with Joel Klatt a little bit…They’ve got a common opponent in Notre Dame (with Ohio State). They can put up more points than Ohio State did and silence everybody, Dabo.”

They would likely be unbeaten vs Ohio State schedule...Not sure about Michigan schedule as I believe Penn State would be a tough match-up for them...I don't use pompoms, brosef, I call it how I see it...Clemson has the most unsettled QB situation of any top 10 team...cry harder! https://t.co/Nn9sPMWzuG — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 24, 2022