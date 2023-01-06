CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Tyler Davis is coming back for a fifth season with the Tigers.
All-American defender Tyler Davis announces pro decision
2023 Jan 6

One of the stalwart defenders in Clemson’s interior will be back for one more season.

Tyler Davis announced the news on Friday that he would be back for the 2023 season.

Davis earned second-team All-America honors from the FWAA and Phil Steele this past season, starting 11 of the 12 games in which he appeared, finishing credited with 27 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in 495 snaps

He is credited with 122 tackles (26.0 for loss), 15.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three fumble recoveries in 1,551 snaps over 43 career games (39 starts).

Davis is a former top-100 prospect overall out of Wekiva High School (Fla.).

Fellow interior D-line teammate Ruke Orhorhoro also announced a return on Friday.

