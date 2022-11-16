CLEMSON FOOTBALL

All ACC schools will wear Virginia helmet logos, recognize a moment of silence

by - Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 8:10 PM

After the tragic shooting at Virginia that claimed the lives of junior receiver Lavel Davis Jr., junior receiver Devin Chandler, and junior defensive end/linebacker D'Sean Perry, the ACC conference wants to support the university during this difficult time in a few ways:

* All ACC schools will wear Virginia helmet decals, and there will be a moment of silence will be observed at all ACC home football games this weekend.

* Helmet Decals (pics below)

"We are heartbroken and devastated over the tragedy last night at the University of Virginia," ACC commish Jim Phillips released in a statement. "The ACC is a family and when one member of our family hurts, we all hurt. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted and we will continue to support UVA in any way possible during this difficult time."

Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott released a statement Tuesday after the tragic event.

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured,” Elliott said. “These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university, and community. Rest in peace, young men.”

