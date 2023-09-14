ACCN to feature Clemson-FAU weekend with live shows, features on Clemson traditions

Press Release by

ACC Network continues its season-long campus road shows at Clemson University this week for the Tigers’ Week 3 ACC Primetime Football game against FAU. ACC PM and ACC Huddle will originate from Clemson on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16. On Friday at 4 p.m., Clemson alum Mark Packer will host a two-hour ACC PM with EJ Manuel and Mark Richt from the ACC Huddle Tailgate fan zone (pavilion outside Littlejohn Coliseum, along the Avenue of Champions). Scheduled guests include Clemson’s Director of Athletics Graham Neff. On Saturday, Kelsey Riggs – a Charleston, S.C., native who returns to the Palmetto State this weekend – will anchor editions of ACC Huddle at 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. (postgame) from a set inside Clemson’s Memorial Stadium (on the Southeast Concourse). Riggs will be joined by ACCN analysts Manuel, Richt, Eddie Royal and former Clemson standout Eric Mac Lain. Planned features/content for ACC Huddle: -Domonique Thomas – Before arriving at Clemson, Domonique Thomas played college football at Union College. During this time, he lost his mom and grandparents to a tornado that ripped through his hometown of Ohatchee, Alabama. Before they died, Thomas and his family had talked about him moving to a Div. I football program – and their preference was Clemson. Now two years later, Jen Lada reports on how Thomas has gone from a walk-on to a scholarship player for the Tigers, and how he competes – in the weight room, on the practice field, and in the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium – in the memory of the three loved ones he lost. -Tiger Walk – ACCN’s Clemson alums Eric Mac Lain and Mark Packer make the Tiger Walk as players interact with fans when they come off the team bus. -Esso Club – Mark Packer interacts with fans at one of the most renowned spots for tailgating before a Clemson game. -Running The Hill – ACCN analysts Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal and EJ Manuel simulate the running down the hill tradition that Dabo Swinney and the Clemson players take part in before every home game. -Drake Maye All-Access – A behind-the-curtain peek at North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye during the Tar Heels’ training camp. Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum will call the Tigers’ ACC Primetime Football matchup against FAU at 8 p.m. on Saturday. ACC Network Schedule from Clemson (Sept. 15-16): Date Time (ET) Program Fri, Sept. 15 4 p.m. ACC PM Mark Packer, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt Sat, Sept. 16 2 p.m. ACC Huddle Kelsey Riggs, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal, Manuel and Richt 6:30 p.m. ACC Huddle Riggs, Mac Lain, Manuel, Richt and Royal 8 p.m. ACC Primetime Football: FAU at Clemson Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum 11 p.m. ACC Huddle (postgame) Riggs, Mac Lain, Manuel, Richt and Royal

