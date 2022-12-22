ACC Network will be live from Miami for coverage of Capital One Orange Bowl

Press Release by

ACC Network, the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will be live from Miami for expanded coverage of the Capital One Orange Bowl. ACCN will have more than 10 hours of dedicated programming Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30, surrounding the New Year’s Six Bowl, including its signature shows ACC PM and ACC Huddle in advance of the matchup featuring ACC Champion and No. 7 Clemson playing No. 6 Tennessee (Dec. 30, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

ACC PM

ACCN’s ACC PM afternoon show will have extensive coverage throughout the week each afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. Mark Packer, Tre Boston and South Florida native Taylor Tannebaum will preview the bowl games and have a bevy of guests, while also highlighting the biggest stats and storylines. ACC PM will be live from Hard Rock Stadium for its show on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Additionally, ACCN will breakdown and have full reaction to Clemson and Tennessee head coaches, coordinators and player press conferences throughout the week leading up to the Orange Bowl.

ACC Huddle

The Huddle, ACCN’s signature football show with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts EJ Manuel, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal and Mark Richt, will be live from Hard Rock Stadium beginning December 29. Game day features a two-hour ACC Huddle pre-game show (6 p.m., ACCN) and an hour postgame show (11 p.m., ACCN) from Hard Rock Stadium.

ACCN will also have complete coverage, reaction and analysis of the ACC’s nine Bowl Season teams Dec. 17-30.

In addition to the Bowl Season coverage, ACCN will have live halftime analysis from Hard Rock Stadium surrounding men’s and women’s college basketball games Dec. 29-30.

Capital One Orange Bowl SkyCast

ACCN will feature the Capital One Bowl SkyCast also beginning at 8 p.m. The SkyCast, paired with natural sound from inside Hard Rock Stadium, will showcase action from various heights and angles above the field. Replays will be shown every time the main telecast shows a replay, while never losing the look from Skycam.