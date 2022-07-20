ACC Network to debut 'The Story of 1981 Clemson Football'

A new afternoon show exclusive to ACC Network, The ACC Huddle on the road, a second installment of the 14-campus preseason road trip, a documentary highlighting the 1981 Clemson football team and an all-access series with NC State football were among ACCN’s exciting plans revealed Wednesday at ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. Upcoming programming and events scheduled for the 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports include: ACC PM, The ACC Huddle on the road, ACC Football Road Trip, We’re #1! The Story of 1981 Clemson Football and All Access with NC State Football.

ACC PM to Debut Aug. 22

ACCN’s newest studio program - ACC PM hosted by Mark Packer will have a football focus while also delivering news and commentary from around the ACC’s 15 institutions. The new afternoon show airing weekdays from 4-7 p.m. ET on ACCN will debut on Monday, Aug. 22 and will originate from Packer’s basement in Charlotte, N.C. Packer’s co-host will be named at a later date.

The ACC Huddle on the Road

ACCN will take its signature football program The ACC Huddle on the road again this season and will originate live from ACC campuses six times throughout the regular season in addition to the Subway ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte and select games during Bowl Season. The ACC Huddle, with host Jordan Cornette and analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt, will be live from 11 a.m. – noon ET each Saturday continuing with wall-to-wall coverage throughout the day featuring halftime reports, a primetime show from 6:30-8 p.m., and a one-hour show at the end of the day recapping all of the ACC football action.

The ACC Huddle will begin the season live from Chapel Hill, N.C., for Week 0 for North Carolina’s season opener against Florida A&M (Aug. 27). The show will travel to Blacksburg, Va., for Virginia Tech’s home opener and new head coach Brent Pry’s Lane Stadium debut against Boston College in Week 2 (Sept. 10). Additional The ACC Huddle live set locations will be announced in the coming weeks. The ACC Huddle will also be live from the ACC Football Championship Game and select games throughout Bowl Season.

ACC Football Road Trip

As kickoff to the 2022 football season approaches, ACCN will embark on a three-week, 14-school preseason road trip beginning in Tallahassee at Florida State on Monday, Aug. 1. ACC Football Road Trip will include a series of 14 one-hour shows airing at 7 p.m. each night from campuses across the conference. ACC Football Road Trip will preview each team’s upcoming season and include exclusive interviews with head coaches and student-athletes, while showcasing unique aspects of those 14 football programs.

ACCN anchors and analysts scheduled to participate in ACC Football Road Trip include: Jordan Cornette, Dalen Cuff, Wes Durham, Mark Herzlich, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Packer, Mark Richt, Kelsey Riggs and Eddie Royal.

We’re #1! The Story of 1981 Clemson Football

We’re #1! The Story of 1981 Clemson Football, a documentary chronicling Clemson’s remarkable 1981 football season will debut Monday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. ET. Produced in partnership with Raycom Sports, the one-hour film highlights when a 33-year-old coach from Alabama named Danny Ford turned Clemson into a national football powerhouse. After starting the year unranked, Ford and his Tigers were the kings of college football, beating three top-10 ranked teams including defending national champion Georgia and fourth-ranked Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. Clemson finished the season 12-0 and won the program’s first football National Championship. The film includes a roundtable discussion with Danny Ford, Homer Jordan, Perry Tuttle, and Jeff Davis at Coach Ford’s farm to reminisce about the team, and the season they will never forget. Watch trailer

All Access with NC State Football

ACCN will offer a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the NC State University football program leading into the 2022 college football season with All Access with NC State Football. The first episode of the three-part program will premiere exclusively on ACC Network on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 8 p.m. ET. Episode two will air at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 and episode three at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

All Access with NC State Football will feature:

Rehab with LB Isaiah Moore following a season-ending knee injury last season

QB Devin Leary mic’d while throwing to his teammates during Pro Day

Head coach Dave Doeren on and off the field, including on the lake fishing

A beach weekend with brothers Drake and Thayer Thomas

Mic’d up coaches and players during August Camp

NC State returns seven starters on offense and 10 starters on defense, including preseason All-American linebackers Drake Thomas and Payton Wilson, and quarterback Devin Leary. The Wolfpack finished the 2021 season with 9-3 mark matching the program’s most wins since the 2002 season. NC State will kick off the 2022 season Saturday, Sept. 2 (noon, ESPN) at East Carolina.