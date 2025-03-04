ACC commissioner on settlement of litigation with Clemson, FSU

Clemson, Florida State, and the ACC conference are all friends again after today's settlement of ongoing legal disputes. ACC commish Jim Phillips released the following statement after the big conference news. "Today’s resolution begins the next chapter of this storied league and further solidifies the ACC as a premier conference,” said Phillips in a press release. “As we look ahead to our collective long-term future, I want to express my deepest appreciation to the ACC Board of Directors for its ongoing leadership, patience and dedication throughout this process. "The league has competed at the highest level for more than 70 years and this new structure demonstrates the ACC embracing innovation and further incentivizing our membership based on competition and viewership results. The settlements, coupled with the ACC’s continued partnership with ESPN, allow us to focus on our collective future - including Clemson and Florida State - united in an 18-member conference demonstrating the best in intercollegiate athletics."

