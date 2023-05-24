CLEMSON FOOTBALL

The ACC has adopted a more success-rewarding revenue system.
The ACC has adopted a more success-rewarding revenue system.

ACC Board of Directors endorse success incentive initiative
by - 2023 May 24, Wed 12:31

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Board of Directors today announced that it has endorsed a success incentive initiative that will begin during the 2024-25 academic year. The decision follows analysis and discussions that have occurred throughout the past year.

The specifics of the plan are in progress and will be solidified in the coming months. Under this initiative, the implementation of the success incentives will come solely from the performance of teams in revenue generating postseason competition. All other revenues will continue to be equally shared as currently outlined.

“The ACC Board of Directors continues to be committed to exploring all potential opportunities that will result in additional revenues and resources for the conference,” said ACC Board of Directors Chair and Duke University President Vincent E. Price. “Today’s decision provides a path to reward athletic success while also distributing additional revenue to the full membership.”

“Today’s endorsement follows significant and meaningful conversations by the ACC Board of Directors,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “To be certain, I applaud their thoughtfulness and continued commitment to working collectively. As we’ve communicated consistently, we remain dedicated to exploring all options to enhance support for our member institutions and their student-athletes.”

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
ACC Board of Directors endorse success incentive initiative
ACC Board of Directors endorse success incentive initiative
Clemson doesn't make cut for ESPN Top 25 future offenses
Clemson doesn't make cut for ESPN Top 25 future offenses
More Vegas odds released for Clemson-Duke Labor Day opener
More Vegas odds released for Clemson-Duke Labor Day opener
Clemson student-athletes record impressive GPA in spring
Clemson student-athletes record impressive GPA in spring
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 25) Author
spacer TNET: ACC Board of Directors endorses success incentive intiative
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Board of Directors endorses success incentive intiative
 cutigerbob®
spacer It's a cup of rice to a
 Salty55®
spacer Re: It's a cup of rice to a
 ddclemson
spacer Band aide on a shotgun wound.***
 PioneerG
spacer Screw that! TV contracts and monies paid are based on the
 Baltimore Tiger®
spacer Nailed it Baltimore...this is nothing but ......
 JREwing®
spacer We’ll probably be gone by then.***
 colberttiger®
spacer All is well.***
 surroundedtiger
spacer Time for the band to break up and get this circus over with***
 cuvatiger®
spacer Well there you go. The ACC is awesome. Kumbaya and all that.
 ChrisIsATigerFan
spacer Re: Well there you go. The ACC is awesome. Kumbaya and all that.
 Valley Boy
spacer OMG tell me you have no clue without saying you have no clue***
 PioneerG
spacer Re: Well there you go. The ACC is awesome. Kumbaya and all that.
 TigerFreak
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Board of Directors endorses success incentive intiative
 Mogambu®
spacer Huzzah! We're saved
 geech72®
spacer So is the a football based decision or across the board
 LILHOOD
spacer Re: So is the a football based decision or across the board
 saddis56®
spacer Nope.
 SolidVerbal
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Board of Directors endorses success incentive intiative
 RaceCityTiger1977®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Board of Directors endorses success incentive intiative
 Valley Boy
spacer Double Middle Fingers would have been less insulting ****
 partsunknown
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Board of Directors endorses success incentive intiative
 kaiser
spacer THE RESPONSES ON THIS THREAD PROVE....
 JREwing®
spacer If the ACC is still intact 13 years from now
 PioneerG
spacer Effective for 30 years?
 OrangeATL
Read all 25 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week