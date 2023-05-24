ACC Board of Directors endorse success incentive initiative

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Board of Directors today announced that it has endorsed a success incentive initiative that will begin during the 2024-25 academic year. The decision follows analysis and discussions that have occurred throughout the past year. The specifics of the plan are in progress and will be solidified in the coming months. Under this initiative, the implementation of the success incentives will come solely from the performance of teams in revenue generating postseason competition. All other revenues will continue to be equally shared as currently outlined. “The ACC Board of Directors continues to be committed to exploring all potential opportunities that will result in additional revenues and resources for the conference,” said ACC Board of Directors Chair and Duke University President Vincent E. Price. “Today’s decision provides a path to reward athletic success while also distributing additional revenue to the full membership.” “Today’s endorsement follows significant and meaningful conversations by the ACC Board of Directors,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “To be certain, I applaud their thoughtfulness and continued commitment to working collectively. As we’ve communicated consistently, we remain dedicated to exploring all options to enhance support for our member institutions and their student-athletes.” Pretty remarkable how ACC ADs have gone from little optimism surrounding this headed into their winter meetings in February to the board now endorsing a plan 3 1/2 months later ... https://t.co/1TkTlOAgrA — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) May 24, 2023 The ACC says that the "specifics of the plan are in progress and will be solidified in the coming months."



But, ultimately, this is an eat-what-you-kill plan. You go further in the NCAA tourney/CFP, you keep more of the money you bring in for the league. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 24, 2023 One week after spring meetings adjourned, ACC presidents endorse a change to the league's revenue-sharing model. Formula(s) TBD. Passage required consent of at least 10 of the 15 CEOs. Intentionally, change coincides with debut of expanded CFP. https://t.co/QPNWVRVWjL — David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) May 24, 2023 ACC announces its Board of Directors (chancellors/presidents of 15 members) has approved a "success incentive initiative." A.K.A. unequal revenue sharing. Additional $ will come solely from revenue-generating postseason play. Rest of league revenue (TV) to be shared as it is now. — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) May 24, 2023 success initiatives pass creating a new flow of potential revenue for the ACC’s big brands.



Now, the hard part: Being successful.



Certainly will be ironic if Pitt and Wake end up collecting all that cash. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 24, 2023 In the sweet spot where it will cause budgetary challenges for some of the league while doing approximately nothing to sway FSU and Clemson if they ever see an off ramp https://t.co/IW1i3Kwn0u — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) May 24, 2023

