ACC announces Game Times & Networks for Week 7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 14. Saturday, Oct. 14 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network Louisville at Pitt, 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network NC State at Duke, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network ESPN has elected to use a six-day selection for the following two games which will fill the noon and 7:30 p.m. ET windows on ABC: Syracuse at Florida State Miami at North Carolina ACC Notes Through the first five weeks of the season, the ACC has four undefeated teams in Florida State (4-0), Louisville (5-0), Miami (4-0) and North Carolina (4-0) – tied for the most among any FBS conference. The ACC had six teams start the season at 4-0, which tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936). With two more games announced for ABC for Week 7 (Oct. 14), the ACC will have five games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football,” as well as 24 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 over the first seven weeks of the season. In total to date, 17 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, while the ACC Network will also feature 23 games. Of the 17 full national ABC telecasts, 12 different league programs will be featured. ACC football led the Power 5 in windows and average viewership on ABC through the first four weeks of the season. In Week 1 of the 2023 season, the ACC captivated the national audience, averaging 5.1 million viewers – more than double all other conferences in the highest average per game viewership for the week. Overall, the ACC was part of three of the top seven most-watched games for Week 1. Through Week 2, the ACC had three home broadcasts with 4M+ viewers – no other conference had more than one. Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will feature the top two teams based on the highest winning percentage in regular-season conference play.

