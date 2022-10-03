|
ACC announces football game times and networks for Oct. 8
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Game times and TV designations for two Atlantic Coast Conference football contests on Oct. 8 have been updated. Clemson at Boston College will be televised at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, and Florida State at NC State will be televised at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Florida State at NC State, 8 p.m., ACC Network
The following games were previously announced:
Louisville at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
Virginia Tech at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Duke at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., RSN
North Carolina at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., RSN
