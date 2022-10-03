BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ACC announces football game times and networks for Oct. 8

ACC announces football game times and networks for Oct. 8
by - 2022 Oct 3, Mon 07:47

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Game times and TV designations for two Atlantic Coast Conference football contests on Oct. 8 have been updated. Clemson at Boston College will be televised at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, and Florida State at NC State will be televised at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Florida State at NC State, 8 p.m., ACC Network

The following games were previously announced:

Louisville at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Duke at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., RSN

North Carolina at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Army at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., RSN

