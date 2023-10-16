CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ACC announces football game times & networks for Week 9

ACC announces football game times & networks for Week 9
by - 2023 Oct 16 11:58

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 9, Oct. 26-28.

Five ACC Football games slated for Saturday, Oct. 28, will be flexed as a six-day selection.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced

Saturday, Oct. 28

UConn at Boston College, Noon ET on ACC Network

Pitt at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock – previously announced

North Carolina at Georgia Tech – TBD

Duke at Louisville – TBD

Virginia at Miami – TBD

Clemson at NC State – TBD

Florida State at Wake Forest – TBD

﻿ACC Notes

Through the first seven weeks of the season:

The ACC has four teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week - Florida State (No. 4), North Carolina (No. 10), Duke (No. 16), and Louisville (No. 21). Clemson and Miami are also receiving votes.

The ACC has two undefeated teams in Florida State (6-0) and North Carolina (6-0) – the second-most among any FBS conference. Two of the 11 undefeated teams in the FBS are in the ACC.

The ACC had six teams start the season at 4-0, which tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936).

With another game announced for ABC for Week 8 (Oct. 21), the ACC will have six games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football" – the most of any FBS conference – as well as 25 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 over the first eight weeks of the season.

To date, 18 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, while the ACC Network will also feature 27 games.

Of the 18 full national ABC telecasts, 12 different league programs will be featured.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will feature the top two teams based on the highest winning percentage in regular-season conference play. If necessary, the league’s tiebreaker policy will be used to determine the participants.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Report: Miami standout QB dealing with a leg injury
Report: Miami standout QB dealing with a leg injury
ACC announces football game times & networks for Week 9
ACC announces football game times & networks for Week 9
Trevor Lawrence injury update on his left knee
Trevor Lawrence injury update on his left knee
WATCH: Clemson players on road matchup with Miami
WATCH: Clemson players on road matchup with Miami
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week