ACC announces football game times & networks for Week 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 9, Oct. 26-28. Five ACC Football games slated for Saturday, Oct. 28, will be flexed as a six-day selection. Thursday, Oct. 26 Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced Saturday, Oct. 28 UConn at Boston College, Noon ET on ACC Network Pitt at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock – previously announced North Carolina at Georgia Tech – TBD Duke at Louisville – TBD Virginia at Miami – TBD Clemson at NC State – TBD Florida State at Wake Forest – TBD ﻿ACC Notes Through the first seven weeks of the season: The ACC has four teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week - Florida State (No. 4), North Carolina (No. 10), Duke (No. 16), and Louisville (No. 21). Clemson and Miami are also receiving votes. The ACC has two undefeated teams in Florida State (6-0) and North Carolina (6-0) – the second-most among any FBS conference. Two of the 11 undefeated teams in the FBS are in the ACC. The ACC had six teams start the season at 4-0, which tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936). With another game announced for ABC for Week 8 (Oct. 21), the ACC will have six games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football" – the most of any FBS conference – as well as 25 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 over the first eight weeks of the season. To date, 18 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, while the ACC Network will also feature 27 games. Of the 18 full national ABC telecasts, 12 different league programs will be featured. Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will feature the top two teams based on the highest winning percentage in regular-season conference play. If necessary, the league’s tiebreaker policy will be used to determine the participants.

