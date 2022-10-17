CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ACC announces football game times & networks for Oct. 29

by - 2022 Oct 17, Mon 13:24

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 29.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech at NC State 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Boston College at UConn, Noon, CBS Sports Network (previously announced)

Georgia Tech at Florida State, Noon, ACC Network

Miami at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Wake Forest at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Pitt at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACC Network

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the start time and network of Notre Dame at Syracuse. The game will be at noon or 3:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN. The kickoff time and network designation will be announced following the games on Oct. 22.

Open: Clemson, Duke

All times are Eastern.

