ACC announces football game times & networks for Oct. 29
|2022 Oct 17, Mon 13:24-
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 29.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Virginia Tech at NC State 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
Saturday, Oct. 29
Boston College at UConn, Noon, CBS Sports Network (previously announced)
Georgia Tech at Florida State, Noon, ACC Network
Miami at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Wake Forest at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Pitt at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACC Network
ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the start time and network of Notre Dame at Syracuse. The game will be at noon or 3:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN. The kickoff time and network designation will be announced following the games on Oct. 22.
Open: Clemson, Duke
All times are Eastern.