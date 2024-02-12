CLEMSON FOOTBALL

The ACC is moving to a four-day event for its ACC Football Kickoff.
ACC announces expanded football media days
2024 Feb 12

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – For the first time in the history of the event, the Atlantic Coast Conference will conduct the annual ACC Football Kickoff with four full days of interviews, July 22-25, at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina. ACC Network will provide live coverage for all four days.

With the addition of three new members in the University of California (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU), and Stanford, the breakdown of all 17 schools will consist of three schools on Monday, July 22, five schools each on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 23-24, and four schools on Thursday, July 25.

Additional information on credentials, media schedules, student-athletes attending, and much more will be announced in the future.

