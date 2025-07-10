ACC announces 2025 Kickoff attendees for Clemson, league

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (TheACC.com) – The stage is set for one of college football’s premier preseason events as the Atlantic Coast Conference welcomes 68 standout student-athletes and all 17 head coaches to the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff, taking place July 22-24 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with ACC Network broadcasting live each day starting at 9 a.m. ET, delivering the most comprehensive coverage in the history of the event. The 2025 ACC Kickoff will showcase some of the top talent in college football, including 14 quarterbacks, 10 offensive linemen, and a dynamic group of skill position players on offense. Defensively, fans can expect to hear from 11 defensive linemen, 11 defensive backs, and 12 linebackers—a true cross-section of the league’s elite playmakers. Notably, 60 of the 68 players are upperclassmen, bringing leadership, experience, and insight to the media spotlight. As the ACC kicks off its 73rd season of football, the conference continues to build on its rich legacy. Over the past 12 seasons, the ACC has placed a team in the College Football Playoff (CFP) or BCS National Championship Game nine times, including two teams in the CFP in 2024. Last season, the ACC led all conferences with a record 13 bowl-eligible teams. The complete list of 2025 ACC Football Kickoff attendees is below: Tuesday, July 22 California Head Coach Justin Wilcox – Devin Brown, R-Jr., QB, Gilbert, Ariz. – Aidan Keanaaina, R-Sr., DL, Brighton, Colo. – Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Fr., QB, Ewa Beach, Hawaii – Cade Uluave, Jr., LB, South Jordan, Utah – Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal – Carson Beck, R-Sr., QB, Jacksonville, Fla. – Wesley Bissainthe, Sr., LB, Miami, Fla. – Francis Mauigoa, Jr., OL, Ili'ili, American Samoa – Akheem Mesidor, R-Sr., DL, Ottawa, Ontario – SMU Head Coach Rhett Lashlee – Kevin Jennings, R-Jr., QB, Oak Cliff, Texas – Alexander Kilgore, Jr., LB, Katy, Texas – Isaiah Nwokobia, R-Sr., S, Dallas, Texas – Logan Parr, R-Sr., OL, Helotes, Texas – Stanford Head Coach Frank Reich – Simione Pale, Jr., OL, Elk Grove, Calif. – Sam Roush, Sr., TE, Nashville, Tenn. – Tevarua Tafiti, Sr., OLB, Waipahu, Hawaii – Collin Wright, Sr., CB, Missouri City, Texas – Virginia Head Coach Tony Elliott – Jahmeer Carter, Gr., DT, Baltimore, Md. – Noah Josey, Gr., OL, Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Mitchell Melton, Gr., DE, Silver Spring, Md. – Chandler Morris, Gr., QB, Highland Park, Texas – Wednesday, July 23 Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell – Tommy Castellanos, Sr., QB, Waycross, Ga. – Darrell Jackson Jr., R-Sr., DL, Havana, Fla. – Richie Leonard IV, R-Sr., OL, Cocoa, Fla. – Earl Little Jr., R-Jr., DB, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key – Kyle Efford, R-Jr., LB, Dacula, Ga. – Haynes King, R-Sr., QB, Longview, Texas – Malik Rutherford, R-Sr., WR, Miami, Fla. – Keylan Rutledge, Sr., OL, Royston, Ga. – Louisville Head Coach Jeff Brohm – Chris Bell, Sr., WR, Yazoo City, Miss. – Miller Moss, R-Sr., QB, Los Angeles, Calif. – T.J. Quinn, R-Sr., LB, Valdosta, Ga. – Antonio Watts, R-Jr., LB, Columbus, Ga. – Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi – Lyndon Cooper, R-Sr., OL, Atlanta, Ga. – Kyle Louis, R-Jr., LB, East Orange, N.J. – Javon McIntyre, R-Sr., DB, Bear, Del. – Desmond Reid, Sr., RB, Miami Gardens, Fla. – Syracuse Head Coach Fran Brown – Duce Chestnut, R-Sr., DB, Camden, N.J. – Rickie Collins, R-So., QB, Baton Rouge, La. – Derek McDonald, R-Sr., LB, Atlanta, Ga. – Dion Wilson Jr., R-Sr., DL, Parris, Calif. – Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert – (Bio) Nick Andersen, Sr., DB, Clifton, Va. – Demond Claiborne, Sr., RB, Aylett, Va. – Devin Kylany, R-Sr., OL, Lake Stevens, Wash. – Davaughn Patterson, R-So., DB, Jacksonville, Fla. – Thursday, July 24 Boston College Head Coach Bill O’Brien – Lewis Bond, R-Sr., WR, Chicago, Ill. – Daveon Crouch, Sr., LB, Tampa, Fla. – KP Price, Jr., DB, Baltimore, Md. – Logan Taylor, R-Sr., OL, Bridgewater, Nova Scotia – Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney – (Bio) Cade Klubnik, Sr., QB, Austin, Texas – T.J. Parker, Jr., DE, Phenix City, Ala. – Antonio Williams, R-Jr., WR, Irmo, S.C. – Peter Woods, Jr., DL, Alabaster, Ala. – Duke Head Coach Manny Diaz – Darian Mensah, R-So., QB, San Luis Obispo, Calif. – Brian Parker II, R-Jr., OL, Cincinnati, Ohio – Chandler Rivers, Sr., CB, Beaumont, Texas – Wesley Williams, R-Jr., DE, Gainesville, Va. – North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick – Thaddeus Dixon, R-Sr., DB, Los Angeles, Calif. – Will Hardy, Sr., DB, Lawrenceville, Ga. – Gio Lopez, R-So., QB, Madison, Ala. – Jordan Shipp, So., WR, Charlotte, N.C. – NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren – CJ Bailey, So., QB, Miami, Fla. – Brandon Cleveland, Sr., DT, Tampa, Fla. – Caden Fordham, Gr., LB, Ponte Vedra, Fla. – Justin Joly, Sr., TE, Brewster, N.Y. – Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry – (Bio) Kyron Drones, R-Sr., QB, Houston, Texas – Donavon Greene, Gr., WR, Mount Airy, N.C. – Kelvin Gilliam Jr., R-Sr., DL, Richmond, Va. – Jaden Keller, R-Sr., LB, Bristol, Va. –