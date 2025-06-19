A look at Clemson's Top 5 returners on offense by PFF grade

Diving into some key returners for Clemson football’s high hopes in the 2025 season with the help of Pro Football Focus. QB Cade Klubnik - 2024 PFF grade: 89.3 Klubnik is not only the top returner for Clemson on PFF grades, but he is also the top returner for any quarterback nationally. He is expected to build on that as the top-ranked QB in the nation this season and the No. 2 pro QB prospect for the outlet (behind Texas’ Arch Manning). "There might not have been a more improved quarterback in college football this past season than Klubnik," said Max Chadwick. "After placing 102nd among FBS signal-callers in 2023 with a 63.9 PFF passing grade, he ranked fifth in 2024 with an 87.7 mark. Only Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders threw more touchdowns than the junior (36), and those two are projected top-five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Klubnik also ranked fifth in big-time throws (28). "The top quarterback recruit in the 2022 class is finally starting to live up to the hype and has the potential to take a loaded Clemson roster to the promised land as a senior." How loaded? PFF ranks Clemson’s receiver corps as the No. 3 nationally, with two more on this list, and Clemson’s offensive line as No. 10 nationally. "The Tigers brought back five of their six offensive linemen who played 500 snaps for them last year," PFF's Max Chadwick noted in the ranking. Klubnik improved his yards per pass attempt by over a yard from 2023 to 2024 (6.3 to 7.5) and almost doubled his number of passing touchdowns (19 to 36). He had just six interceptions in 486 passes last year after totaling 12 INTs in 554 throws in the previous two seasons. Are you kidding me, 2️⃣!?



Watch on ESPN: https://t.co/dq5HgZovba https://t.co/HTu6PbFHnD pic.twitter.com/XfxRmo45Ee — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 9, 2024 RT Blake Miller - 2024 PFF grade: 75.1 Miller is ranked as the No. 7 offensive tackle in the nation coming into the season. "Miller entered last season as our No. 6 tackle in America and stays around that spot a year later," PFF's Max Chadwick said. "He’s been a true ironman for the Tigers as he’s started every game at right tackle since his true freshman season. His 2,804 snaps since 2022 are the second most of any tackle in America. "Miller’s 77.3 career run-blocking grade is a top-30 mark of any tackle in America over the last three seasons and he’s coming off a career-best 76.4 pass-blocking grade in 2024 as well. He’s as reliable as they come and should be one of the most decorated offensive linemen in Clemson history when he heads to the NFL." WR Antonio Williams - 2024 PFF grade: 74.1 Williams put together a healthy redshirt sophomore year and opted to build on that for another run at College Football Playoff success. PFF noted him as one to watch for next year’s NFL draft. “Williams had a nose for the endzone last year, tying for third among Power Four wideouts with 11 receiving touchdowns. The redshirt junior is an elite route runner, placing in the 94th percentile in separation rate against single coverage while also catching 58% of his contested targets in 2024,” PFF’s Max Chadwick said. “Williams will need to become a little more dynamic after the catch, but he has first-round upside within one of the best receiving corps in college football.” Williams has some draft projections as high as the Top 10 for 2026. He saw a team-high 100 targets even and tallied 75 catches for 908 yards with 11 touchdowns. Williams was also used as a weapon out of the backfield with seven rushes for 101 yards and a TD. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

RB Jay Haynes

Haynes qualifies in this spot by his final PFF grade and logging triple-digit snaps overall before suffering a torn ACL in the ACC Championship. He forced six missed tackles in 43 rushing attempts with 139 yards after contact. Five of his runs went for 15+ yards (Starter Phil Mafah had 14 in 215 rushes).

JAY HAYNES 70 YARDS FOR THE SCORE!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/DFOzVJZJ73 — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) November 23, 2024

WR Bryant Wesco - 2024 PFF grade: 70.8

One part of a dynamic freshman receiver duo last season (more on T.J. Moore later in this series), the mid-year enrollee featured as a downfield threat throughout the season.

“Wesco helps form one of the nation’s best trios next year alongside Antonio Williams and fellow sophomore T.J. Moore, both of whom had compelling cases to also be ranked here," PFF's Max Chadwick said. "Wesco’s 707 receiving yards in 2024 trailed only Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams among true freshmen wideouts, while his 2.21 yards per route run ranked fifth and led the Tigers. He showed off his upside most in Clemson’s ACC Championship win over SMU, against whom he caught eight passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns."

With some talented freshman predecessors in Clemson history, Wesco posted the highest overall PFF grade for a first-year Tiger receiver since the spectacular Justyn Ross debut campaign in 2018 (91.4).

Wesco averaged 17.2 yards per catch with only two drops in 74 targets his way.

