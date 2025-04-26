sports_football
9 ACC players drafted on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Press Release - 2 hours ago

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (theACC.com) – Nine more Atlantic Coast Conference football players heard their names called on day two of the 2025 National Football League (NFL) Draft on Friday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Five ACC players were selected in Round 2, while four more were chosen in Round 3.

A total of 11 ACC players have been selected during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, representing eight different schools, with two selections each from Boston College, Louisville, and Miami.

The 2025 NFL Draft will continue with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 26, beginning at noon ET.

ACC Selections in the 2025 NFL Draft

Rd. – Overall Pick, Name, Position, School, NFL Team

1 – 1st, Cameron Ward, QB, Miami, Tennessee Titans

1 – 22nd, Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina, Los Angeles Chargers

2 – 40th, Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville, New Orleans Saints

2 – 44th, Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE, Boston College, Dallas Cowboys

2 – 50th, Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami, Seattle Seahawks

2 – 54th, Anthony Belton, OT, NC State, Green Bay Packers

2 – 56th, Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College, Chicago Bears

3 – 66th, Ashton Gillotte, DE, Louisville, Kansas City Chiefs

3 – 73rd, Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State, New York Jets

3 – 85th, Nohl Williams, CB, California, Kansas City Chiefs

3 – 93rd, Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia, New Orleans Saints

ACC Players Drafted on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Tyler Shough, Louisville, Quarterback – No. 40, New Orleans Saints

Named Comeback Player of the Year by College Sports Communicators and the Associated Press

Honorable mention All-ACC (2024)

Named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024

Ranked fifth in the ACC in passing yards (3,195)

Ranked fifth in the ACC in passing touchdowns (23)

Ranked 14th among all FBS quarterbacks in passing yards per game (266.3)

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, Defensive End – No. 44, Dallas Cowboys

2024 Consensus All-American

2024 ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Two-time All-ACC selection (2022 and 2024)

2024 Ted Hendricks Award Winner

Semifinalist for the 2024 Bednarik Award

Semifinalist for the 2024 Lombardi Award

Semifinalist for the 2024 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

Led all of FBS with 16.5 sacks in 2024, tying the BC single-season record

Led all of FBS with 1.38 sacks per game

Led all of FBS with 65 quarterback hurries

His 16.5 total sacks in 2024 ranked fourth all-time in ACC’s single-season history

Elijah Arroyo, Miami, Tight End – No. 50, Seattle Seahawks

All-ACC Second Team (2024)

Led FBS tight ends in 2024 with 9.1 yards after catch per reception

34.3 percent of his receptions in 2024 were for 20 yards or more

A key member of the nation’s most explosive offense, logging 35 catches for 590 yards and seven touchdowns

Anthony Belton, NC State, Offensive Tackle – No. 54, Green Bay Packers

Three-year starter at NC State, making 32 starts at left tackle

All-ACC Third Team (2023)

Recorded 86 pancake blocks over the final two seasons (2023 and 2024)

Participated in the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl

Was NC State’s highest-graded lineman against Duke and Georgia Tech in 2024

Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College, Offensive Tackle – No. 56, Chicago Bears

Two-time All-ACC selection (2023 and 2024)

Played at every offensive line position except for center for the Eagles

Started at least 10 games in each of his last three seasons at BC

Named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week on November 23, 2024

Did not allow a sack in 363 dropback snaps in 2023

Ashton Gillotte, Louisville, Defensive End – No. 66, Kansas City Chiefs

2024 Third-Team All-American (College Football Network)

2023 Second-Team All-American (USA Today, The Athletic, Sports Illustrated)

Two-time All-ACC selection (2023 and 2024)

Finished his collegiate career with 40.0 career tackles-for-loss and 26.5 sacks

Led the ACC with 11.0 sacks in 2023

Led Louisville with 4.5 sacks in 2024

Finalist for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy

2023 First Team College Sports Communicators Academic All-American

Azareye’h Thomas, Florida State, Cornerback – No. 73, New York Jets

Honorable Mention All-ACC (2024)

Recipient of the 2024 Bobby Bowder Leadership Award

Recipient of the 2023 Bill McGrotha Award

Second on the team with 52 tackles with four pass breakups and an interception in 2024

Played a key role on special teams during the 2022 and 2023 seasons

Played in 37 games in three years at Florida State

Nohl Williams, California, Cornerback – No. 85, Kansas City Chiefs

2024 Consensus All-American

First-Team All-ACC (2024)

Semifinalist for the 2024 Bednarik Award

Semifinalist for the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award

Led all of FBS with seven interceptions in 2024

Led the ACC with 16 passes defended in 2024

Totaled 20 career interceptions in 52 games, including 50 starts

Also served as Cal’s primary return man, logging an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown

Jonas Sanker, Virginia, Safety – No. 93, New Orleans Saints

2024 Phil Steele All-America honorable mention

Invited to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl and Reese’s Senior Bowl

Two-time First-Team All-ACC selection (2023 and 2024)

Four-time ACC Defensive Back of the Week selection in 2024

Led the ACC and ranked seventh in all of FBS in solo tackles per game (5.4)

Led the team in total tackles (98), unassisted tackles (65), tackles-for-loss (8.5) and fumble recoveries (2)

Live coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft continues on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN2, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes from the iconic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday, April 26.

