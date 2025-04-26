9 ACC players drafted on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (theACC.com) – Nine more Atlantic Coast Conference football players heard their names called on day two of the 2025 National Football League (NFL) Draft on Friday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Five ACC players were selected in Round 2, while four more were chosen in Round 3. A total of 11 ACC players have been selected during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, representing eight different schools, with two selections each from Boston College, Louisville, and Miami. The 2025 NFL Draft will continue with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 26, beginning at noon ET. ACC Selections in the 2025 NFL Draft Rd. – Overall Pick, Name, Position, School, NFL Team 1 – 1st, Cameron Ward, QB, Miami, Tennessee Titans 1 – 22nd, Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina, Los Angeles Chargers 2 – 40th, Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville, New Orleans Saints 2 – 44th, Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE, Boston College, Dallas Cowboys 2 – 50th, Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami, Seattle Seahawks 2 – 54th, Anthony Belton, OT, NC State, Green Bay Packers 2 – 56th, Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College, Chicago Bears 3 – 66th, Ashton Gillotte, DE, Louisville, Kansas City Chiefs 3 – 73rd, Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State, New York Jets 3 – 85th, Nohl Williams, CB, California, Kansas City Chiefs 3 – 93rd, Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia, New Orleans Saints ACC Players Drafted on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft Tyler Shough, Louisville, Quarterback – No. 40, New Orleans Saints Named Comeback Player of the Year by College Sports Communicators and the Associated Press Honorable mention All-ACC (2024) Named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024 Ranked fifth in the ACC in passing yards (3,195) Ranked fifth in the ACC in passing touchdowns (23) Ranked 14th among all FBS quarterbacks in passing yards per game (266.3) Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, Defensive End – No. 44, Dallas Cowboys 2024 Consensus All-American 2024 ACC Defensive Player of the Year Two-time All-ACC selection (2022 and 2024) 2024 Ted Hendricks Award Winner Semifinalist for the 2024 Bednarik Award Semifinalist for the 2024 Lombardi Award Semifinalist for the 2024 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Led all of FBS with 16.5 sacks in 2024, tying the BC single-season record Led all of FBS with 1.38 sacks per game Led all of FBS with 65 quarterback hurries His 16.5 total sacks in 2024 ranked fourth all-time in ACC’s single-season history Elijah Arroyo, Miami, Tight End – No. 50, Seattle Seahawks All-ACC Second Team (2024) Led FBS tight ends in 2024 with 9.1 yards after catch per reception 34.3 percent of his receptions in 2024 were for 20 yards or more A key member of the nation’s most explosive offense, logging 35 catches for 590 yards and seven touchdowns Anthony Belton, NC State, Offensive Tackle – No. 54, Green Bay Packers Three-year starter at NC State, making 32 starts at left tackle All-ACC Third Team (2023) Recorded 86 pancake blocks over the final two seasons (2023 and 2024) Participated in the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl Was NC State’s highest-graded lineman against Duke and Georgia Tech in 2024 Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College, Offensive Tackle – No. 56, Chicago Bears Two-time All-ACC selection (2023 and 2024) Played at every offensive line position except for center for the Eagles Started at least 10 games in each of his last three seasons at BC Named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week on November 23, 2024 Did not allow a sack in 363 dropback snaps in 2023 Ashton Gillotte, Louisville, Defensive End – No. 66, Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Third-Team All-American (College Football Network) 2023 Second-Team All-American (USA Today, The Athletic, Sports Illustrated) Two-time All-ACC selection (2023 and 2024) Finished his collegiate career with 40.0 career tackles-for-loss and 26.5 sacks Led the ACC with 11.0 sacks in 2023 Led Louisville with 4.5 sacks in 2024 Finalist for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy 2023 First Team College Sports Communicators Academic All-American Azareye’h Thomas, Florida State, Cornerback – No. 73, New York Jets Honorable Mention All-ACC (2024) Recipient of the 2024 Bobby Bowder Leadership Award Recipient of the 2023 Bill McGrotha Award Second on the team with 52 tackles with four pass breakups and an interception in 2024 Played a key role on special teams during the 2022 and 2023 seasons Played in 37 games in three years at Florida State Nohl Williams, California, Cornerback – No. 85, Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Consensus All-American First-Team All-ACC (2024) Semifinalist for the 2024 Bednarik Award Semifinalist for the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award Led all of FBS with seven interceptions in 2024 Led the ACC with 16 passes defended in 2024 Totaled 20 career interceptions in 52 games, including 50 starts Also served as Cal’s primary return man, logging an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown Jonas Sanker, Virginia, Safety – No. 93, New Orleans Saints 2024 Phil Steele All-America honorable mention Invited to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl and Reese’s Senior Bowl Two-time First-Team All-ACC selection (2023 and 2024) Four-time ACC Defensive Back of the Week selection in 2024 Led the ACC and ranked seventh in all of FBS in solo tackles per game (5.4) Led the team in total tackles (98), unassisted tackles (65), tackles-for-loss (8.5) and fumble recoveries (2) Live coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft continues on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN2, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes from the iconic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday, April 26.