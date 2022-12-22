40 Clemson student-athletes set to graduate

CLEMSON, S.C. - Forty student-athletes and nine students in support roles and spirit squads are set to earn degrees during Clemson University’s graduation ceremonies on Dec. 22. The ceremonies are set to take place in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Nine athletic programs are represented, including five members of the 2021 NCAA Champion Men’s Soccer team, three members of the 2021 ACC Regular Season Champion softball program, and 20 members of Clemson’s football program that have been part of five ACC Championship teams.

2021 Softball ACC Player and Rookie of the Year Valerie Cagle graduates in Health Science, while Isaiah Reid, who scored a pair of goals in the 2021 National Championship match, graduates in sports communications. Two-time softball All-ACC selection Alia Logoleo is also set to walk.

Four-time ACC Football Champions and 2018 National Champions B.T. Potter and Xavier Thomas have each earned Master’s degrees in athletic leadership.

In the most recent release, Clemson Athletics matched a department record with a 95 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the 2012-15 cohort in data released by the NCAA. It was the ninth consecutive cohort in which Clemson’s department-wide GSR was at 91 percent or higher, and second in a row at 95 percent, one of four public Power Five schools nationally to make that claim.