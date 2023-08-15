247Sports ranks four Tigers in its top 84 players for 2023

TigerNet Staff by

247Sports ranked the Top 100 players for the 2023 college football season and four Tigers made the list. All-American linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. leads the way at No. 14 overall. "Another dominant ’backer in a long line of good one’s every year. Will be a force on a loaded defense. Can do it all at a high level," said 247Sports' Blake Brockermeyer. On several award watch lists, Trotter enters 2023 credited with 114 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (which he returned 35 yards for a touchdown) in 737 defensive snaps over 27 career games (14 starts).

Also on a number of award watch lists, next up is just inside the Top 50 (49) with fellow All-American linebacker Barrett Carter.

"A versatile three-down ’backer who likes to play in the opponent's backfield. An explosive and high-ceiling talent," Brockermeyer said.

Carter enters 2023 credited by the coaching staff with 103 career tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 1,011 career snaps over 25 games (14 starts).

All-American defensive tackle Tyler Davis ranks 80th.

"A menace in the trenches and team leader. Multiyear starter who creates chaos in opponents backfields," Brockermeyer said.

Davis is credited with 122 tackles (26.0 for loss), 15.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three fumble recoveries in 1,551 snaps over 43 games (39 starts).

All-purpose threat Will Shipley rounds out the group at No. 84.

"An excellent all-around back who can get the hard yards and has the speed to take it to the house," Brockermeyer said.

Shipley enters 2023 with 1,920 yards and 26 touchdowns on 359 career rushing attempts and 358 yards on 54 career receptions in 1,024 offensive snaps over 24 career games (19 starts)

USC's Caleb Williams tops the list, and Clemson is scheduled to face top-half players in UNC QB Drake Maye (4), Florida State DE Jared Verse (10), Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt (11), Florida State QB Jordan Travis (20), Duke QB Riley Leonard (31), Duke offensive tackle Graham Barton (37) and Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman (41).

