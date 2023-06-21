247Sports ranks Clemson, ACC by returning starters, production

247Sports is breaking down each Power conference by returning starters and production and the ACC's feature has Clemson just past the middle of the pack. They assess 16 returning starters in all, eight each on offense and defense, to rank fifth in the league. "Quarterback Cade Klubnik averaged 340.5 total yards across Clemson's final two games last season and rejoins a talented offensive cast that features Doak Walker candidate Will Shipley and two returning starters at wide receiver in Beaux Collins and Antonio Williams," said 247Sports' Grant Hughes. "The Tigers return four starters along the offensive line but have a big hole to fill at left tackle following Jordan McFadden's departure. "Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin welcomes back eight starters, including the entirety of his backfield. Linebackers Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter, along with defensive lineman Tyler Davis should all be in play for ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors." Preseason ACC favorite Florida State paces the ranking, also with 16 returning starters and eight each on offense and defense. "Florida State is poised to have one of the best offenses in the nation in 2023. The Seminoles return three of the ACC's best playmakers in quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson and wide receiver Johnny Wilson. The offensive line figures to be in good shape, too," said Hughes. "FSU did lose two starters, including All-ACC guard Dillan Gibbons, but signed three transfers to add depth and starting potential. "Edge Jared Verse highlights FSU's defensive returnees after a monster 2022 campaign where he racked up 48 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks in 12 games. ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Patrick Payton and senior Fabien Lovett join him on the defensive line. The Seminoles also returned its linebacker tandem and three starting defensive backs from last season." Clemson's Labor Day road opener opponent Duke is No. 2 with 17 returning starters (nine on offense; eight on defense). "Quarterback Riley Leonard is among nine returning starters on an offense that finished No. 5 in the ACC in points per game last season (32.8). The Blue Devils welcome back four-fifths of its offensive line and both starting wide receivers. Senior backs Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters are back in the fold after combining for 1,044 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season (4.6 avg)," said Hughes. "Duke has to replace its two top tacklers from a season ago but returns the entirety of its defensive line and four of its five starters in the secondary." Other scheduled opponents check in at No. 4 (Miami), No. 7 (North Carolina), No. 8 (NC State), No. 9 (Georgia Tech), No. 10 (Syracuse) and No. 13 (Wake Forest). In ESPN's returning production rankings from February, Florida State led the country at 87% overall (No. 12 on offense, 80%; No. 2 on defense, 94%). Clemson ranked sixth in the ACC (69%; 64% on offense, 75% on defense) and 36th in the nation. Duke was at fourth in the league and 33rd overall (71%; 82% on offense, 60% on defense).

