247Sports projects Clemson among 2023's most explosive offenses

Expectations are high for reigning Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley at Clemson as he seeks to resurrect the Tigers' offense back to a top tier. After top-10 ranks in scoring and yards per game from 2018-20 -- also top-16 in both all but one campaign from 2015-on -- the Tigers ranked 82nd and 30th in scoring respectively from 2021 to 2022 and 99th and 48th in yards per game in the same years. With the offensive coordinator and total offensive system swap, 247Sports projects a spot back in the top-20 when it comes to explosiveness, at No. 16, but that's not without some questions. "Speaking of Riley leaving TCU for Clemson, this is what makes Dabo Swinney's Tigers such an intriguing fit in our explosive offenses rankings for 2023," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "Is first-year starter Cade Klubnik the answer at quarterback? Could former five-star running back Will Shipley post another notable campaign on the ground? Who steps up alongside Antonio Williams at the wide receiver spots? These are all questions that need to be answered in exemplary fashion if Clemson intends on winning another conference title and ending a multi-year hiatus with a final four berth." Crawford sees Clemson facing a top-4 explosive offense in September hosting Florida State. "When you return a seasoned talent like Jordan Travis at quarterback, the lofty preseason expectations as the ACC's co-playoff frontrunner is warranted. Travis is on the Heisman shortlist after a spectacular 2022 campaign and few teams inside the the top 15 have the overall team speed and talent the Seminoles possess. If you want a field stretcher, FSU has that in Johnny Wilson. Need physicality at wideout? Mycah Pittman and South Carolina transfer Jaheim Bell, who is a versatile threat, give you that. And returning lead back Trey Benson nearly hit 1,000 yards last fall. There's not much this Seminoles offense doesn't flex in 2023," said Crawford. Another home date is on the list just ahead of the Tigers, at No. 15, with Notre Dame. "Losing its top assistant coach to Alabama certainly stung this spring, but Notre Dame and second-year coach Marcus Freeman believe they'll have an offense that is one of the nastiest in the nation with Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman leading the show. You're not going to find many college quarterbacks with more career production than Hartman leading into the 2023 season and the Fighting Irish have surrounded him with talent, including ballcarrier Logan Diggs," said Crawford.

