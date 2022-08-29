247Sports predicts Clemson's path in ACC, Playoff

TigerNet Staff by

While a weekend of games is in the books, the true start of the season gets going this week starting Thursday and running through Clemson's Labor Day matchup versus Georgia Tech in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

247Sports' Brandon Marcello went through and previewed and predicted the year, and he sees Clemson making it all the way to the greater LA area in early 2023 (SoFi Stadium).

He's predicting a Clemson and Alabama national title game with the Crimson Tide coming out on top.

"Defense paves the way for Clemson to reach the national championship with a victory against Ohio State," Marcello said, "but Alabama has too much firepower offensively, particularly with the emergence of Jahmyr Gibbs on the ground. Nick Saban wins his eighth national championship (seventh at ‘Bama) and we all shake our heads, again, in amazement."

Utah is his other Playoff team.

The predicted ACC Championship is Clemson and Miami.

"Clemson is back, but did the Tigers ever really go anywhere? They still won 10 games last season despite its six-year streak of ACC titles coming to an abrupt end and with a stellar defense returning (might it be the best ever at Clemson?), the Tigers should be back in the ACC Championship Game. Dabo Swinney replaces both coordinators for the first time in his 14 seasons as coach but continuity remains, particularly on defense with wunderkind Wesley Goodwin's promotion from within," said Marcello. "Clemson wins the ACC title, its seventh in eight years, with a victory against Coastal champion Miami. NC State finishes second in the Atlantic but should contend for another 10-win season."

Clemson's trip to Notre Dame is in 247Sports' top-5 games of the season at No. 5.