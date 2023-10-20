247Sports honors Tiger defenders, freshmen at midseason

Clemson had two Tigers make 247Sports' Top 101 players at midseason and a trio of freshmen on an All-American list as well. On that true freshman All-America honor, Tyler Brown was picked on the offensive side. "You could make the argument that Brown is already Clemson’s top receiver," said 247Sports' Chris Hummer. "A reasonably under-the-radar in-state take, he’s emerged as Cade Klubnik’s favorite target. Brown is tied with Beaux Collins for the team lead with 24 catches to go along with 338 yards and two touchdowns. After earning just seven targets through the first three weeks of the season, Brown has seen six-plus targets in every game since." On defense, Peter Woods and TJ Parker made the list. "Woods has been huge as a third DT option for Clemson behind Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro. His eight tackles and one TFL might not jump off the page, but Woods has generated a ton of pressure from the interior (seven pressures in 84 pass-rushing snaps) while also playing excellent run defense for a unit that ranks seventh nationally in yards allowed per rush," said Hummer. "Clemson can recruit some D-linemen, huh? Parker looks like the Tigers’ next great edge rusher after his first six games. Parker has already posted 19 tackles (8 1/2 for loss) and four sacks. His TFLs are more than any freshman and rank 24th overall nationally. Parker has posted a TFL in each of Clemson’s past five games." In the Top 101 list, middle linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. leads the way at No. 72. "A dominant run-stuffer who is violent and can roam sideline to sideline. Trotter Jr. has recorded 37 stops and one interception, along with 6.5 TFLs, making for a solid season," Blake Brockermeyer said. Cornerback Nate Wiggins is not far behind at No. 77. "Wiggins had a dominant start to the season before a late-game injury against FSU. He looked elite before the injury, with a pick-6 and lockdown coverage. Wiggins is expected to return as early as this week against Miami. He should be a first-round pick whenever he comes out thanks to his size and skill," said Brockermeyer.

