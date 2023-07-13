247Sports' ACC media poll predictions have Clemson, Florida State neck and neck at top

247Sports polled its network for 2023 ACC football season predictions -- and it couldn't be much closer at the top. According to their 22-person panel, Florida State has two more first-place votes (12) than Clemson (10) and two more total points overall to be the narrow league favorite (298-296). "A victory by Florida State could signal a changing of the guard," said 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. "Clemson's decade-long run of titles was built on developing high school recruits. Florida State is trying win with a mix of home-developed talent and a healthy dose of transfers. Dabo Swinney has mostly avoided the portal because of the program's success (and retention), but with the Tigers slipping and the Seminoles gaining ground over the last two seasons, the opening seems to be there for Norvell to capitalize on the backs of transfers like Verse and Keon Coleman. "Regardless of the day of the week, fans will compare and dissect every move Florida State and Clemson make throughout the fall. Which blueprint is best suited to win a championship in 2023?" The Seminoles, therefore, almost sweep the big preseason awards, with Mike Norvell as coach of the year (11 votes), QB Devon Travis as player of the year (12) and defensive end Jared Verse as defensive player of the year (12). Jeremiah Trotter is the lone other defender with multiple votes for defensive player of the year (2), with Will Shipley also garnering multiple votes (2) for offensive player of the year (which went to UNC QB Drake Maye). Trotter also received an overall player of the year vote. North Carolina (242) is a predicted third in the ACC standings, followed by Miami (219), Duke (181) and Louisville (179) in the upper half. In the bold predictions category, UNC writer Adam Smith calls for two home losses for Clemson and missing Charlotte's conference title game. "Clemson has claimed seven of the last eight ACC titles. But as a bold prediction here, we're saying FSU (Sept. 23) and UNC (Nov. 18) both will go on the road and beat the Tigers, keeping them from returning to the ACC Championship Game," said Smith. Clemson-Florida State is tagged as the game of the year in the league. "Were you expecting another game? Only one panelist did not select Florida State's trip to Clemson on Sept. 23," said Marcello. "That voter believes both Florida State and North Carolina will upset the Tigers in Death Valley this season, and set the Tar Heel's trip to Clemson in November as the ACC's top game. "The Seminoles have defeated the Tigers in Death Valley only twice this century and have not done so since Jameis Winston drilled them in a 51-14 victory in 2013...No matchup in the ACC will feature more star power....Travis versus Klubnik. Clemson's defensive line against Florida State's three returning All-ACC offensive linemen. Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley scheming against Verse off the edge...Oh, yeah. Let's play tomorrow." The ACC Football Kickoff will have the official conference media predictions after the three-day event in Charlotte from July 25-27.

