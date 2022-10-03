2022 Subway ACC football championship tickets now on sale

Press Release by

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Tickets for the 2022 Subway Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game are now on sale via Ticketmaster.com and through the ACC’s official website, theACC.com.

The 18th annual Subway ACC Football Championship Game will be televised nationally at 8 p.m. by ABC on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, will serve as the host venue for the 12th time overall.

In April 2018, the ACC, Charlotte Sports Foundation and Carolina Panthers announced a 10-year agreement that will keep the ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte through the 2030 season. The game is played annually at Bank of America Stadium on the first Saturday in December.

Not including the 2020 game, which had limited attendance due to the pandemic, ACC Football Championship Games played at Bank of America Stadium have had an average attendance of nearly 70,000 fans. The ACC has the second-highest average attendance of any Power 5 conference championship game since 2010. The game’s attendance record is 74,514 for the 2015 contest between Clemson and North Carolina, which also set an attendance record for Bank of America Stadium at the time.

The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff in eight of the last nine seasons, including two teams in 2020. The ACC has the second most CFP appearances of any conference.

The 2022 championship game will be the last one matching the Atlantic Division winner vs. the Coastal Division winner. The ACC announced a new scheduling model for 2023-26 that includes all teams competing in one division with the top two teams based on winning percentage participating in the championship game.