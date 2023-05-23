14 Tigers named to Athlon All-ACC teams

Athlon Sports identified its top projected players from the ACC this season -- and several Tigers made the cut. Following the publication calling for five Clemson All-Americans, there are five first-team picks with running back Will Shipley, defensive tackle Tyler Davis, linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter and safety Andrew Mukuba. In the next tier, Will Putnam is the second-team center, Ruke Orhorhoro is a second-team defensive tackle and Shipley is a second-team kick returner. Tigers starting quarterback Cade Klubnik commands the third team and he's joined on offense by wide receiver Beaux Collins and offensive tackle Blake Miller, while the defense has cornerback Nate Wiggins and safety Jalyn Phillips. Wide receiver Antonio Williams and offensive guard Walker Parks are on the fourth team. Trotter enters this season credited with 114 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (which he returned 35 yards for a touchdown) in 737 defensive snaps over 27 career games (14 starts). He earned second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press last season. Shipley was the first player in ACC history to earn first-team all-conference honors at three different positions in a single season last year (RB, all purpose, specialist), entering 2023 with 1,920 yards and 26 touchdowns on 359 career rushing attempts and 358 yards on 54 career receptions in 1,024 offensive snaps over 24 career games (19 starts). Davis is a 2022 All-American who is also a three-time All-ACC selection, including back-to-back first-team honors in 2021 and 2022. He enters 2023 tied with Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and William Perry (three each) for the most career All-ACC selections by a defensive tackle in Clemson history. He is credited with 122 tackles (26.0 for loss), 15.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three fumble recoveries in 1,551 snaps over 43 games (39 starts). Carter tallied fourth-team All-America and first-team All-ACC honors last season with 77 tackles (10.5 for loss), with 5.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in a unit-high 832 snaps over 13 games (all starts). After struggling with injury last season, Mukuba enters 2023 credited with 104 tackles (2.5 for loss), a sack, 13 pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery in 1,156 snaps over 25 games (21 starts). Mukuba was the ACC's defensive rookie of the year in 2021 and was named to freshman All-America teams for Maxwell Football Club, FWAA, 247Sports, The Athletic, PFF and On3 Sports. Orhorhoro enters 2023 credited with 75 tackles (17.5 for loss), 7.0 sacks, eight pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 1,114 career snaps over 41 games (18 starts). Putnam enters 2023 as a three-year starter along the offensive line, including two seasons at guard in 2020-21 and an all-conference campaign at center in 2022. Klubnik enters his first full season as a starter having completed 61-of-100 career passes for 697 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in 224 snaps over 10 games (one start). Collins enters 2023 with 53 receptions for 780 yards and eight touchdowns in 937 offensive snaps over 21 games (16 starts). Miller enters 2023 having played 989 offensive snaps over 14 games (all starts). Wiggins enters 2023 with 25 tackles (2.0 for loss), 15 pass breakups, a blocked field goal and an interception (returned an ACC Championship Game-record 98 yards) in 897 career snaps over 24 games (11 starts). Phillips enters 2023 credited with 152 career tackles (3.0 for loss), nine pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 1,220 defensive snaps over 51 games (21 starts). Williams enters 2023 after an impact freshman season in 2022 in which he garnered Freshman All-America recognition after posting 604 yards and four touchdowns on 56 receptions. Parks enters 2023 having played 1,984 career snaps over 37 games (26 starts).

