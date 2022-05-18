Another Chick-fil-A is coming to Clemson's campus

Press Release by

University Facilities is renovating the East Side Food Court at the Hendrix Center to accommodate a new Chick-fil-A and expanded Panda Express with the addition of Grubhub technology.

Senior Project Manager Phillip Addington said those eateries will take over the space now occupied by the current Subway, Panda Express and POD convenience store.

A second phase of the project will create a new POD convenience store near the McKissick Theatre. Kathy Bush Hobgood, associate vice president for Auxiliary Enterprises, shared that, “We are glad to provide additional options to students, faculty and staff as they utilize the Hendrix Center and, especially, to bring the POD to a more prominent location so that it can better serve late-night studying and meeting spaces like the Tiger Den.”

The addition of Chick-fil-A to Hendrix will help relieve some of the pressure on the Fernow Street location, which “is absolutely slammed non-stop,” Addington said. The new location will bring the popular restaurant closer to residence halls and classrooms on the east side of campus.

The two Hendrix restaurants will have Grubhub pickup locations so students and employees can order food online and pick it up with shorter wait time.

Addington said the renovation is expected to be finished by Aug. 15, in time for the start of the Fall semester.

Satchel Construction of Greenville is the contractor for the project and Boudreaux of Columbia is the architect.