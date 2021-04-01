|
WATCH: Top 5 plays of 2020-2021 Clemson basketball season
|2021 Apr 1, Thu 09:30- -
Check out the top five plays from Clemson basketball this past season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: The Clemson Tigers had another successful season under Brad Brownell. Aamir Simms showed even more growth and versatility to his game. Al-Amir Dawes, John Newman III, Clyde Trapp, Chase Hunter, and Hunter Tyson all continued to provide big plays on both sides of the ball. Newcomers Nick Honor, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and PJ Hall all made key plays all season long as well.
