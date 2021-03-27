|
WATCH: Hunter Tyson 2020-2021 regular season highlights
|2021 Mar 27, Sat 12:02- -
Check out 2020-2021 regular-season highlights of Clemson forward
Hunter Tyson, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Clemson's Hunter Tyson was an integral part of their rotation this season. He was the Tigers' top shooter from beyond the arc, shooting a blistering 43.1% from 3-point land. He also contributed 4.2 rebounds per contest.
