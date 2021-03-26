|
WATCH: Clyde Trapp 2020-2021 regular season highlights
|2021 Mar 26, Fri 08:50- -
Check out 2020-2021 regular-season highlights of Clemson guard
Clyde Trapp, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Clyde Trapp was an integral part of the Tigers' backcourt. This season he averaged 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and shot 35.1% from 3-point land.
