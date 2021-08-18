WATCH: Clemson walk-on surprised with a scholarship
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Time for some happy news.

Some of the most heartfelt videos each year is when a walk-on player receives a scholarship after years of hard work and sacrifice.

On Wednesday night, Clemson Basketball released a short video of a team meeting where senior walk-on guard/forward Parker Fox heard that he was receiving a scholarship for his senior season.

Immediately, he was congratulated by his fellow teammates after the good news.

"I appreciate what everyone here has done for me," Fox said during a short speech. "I appreciate you, coach (Brownell)."

Congratulations to Fox from everyone here at TigerNet.com.

