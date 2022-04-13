WATCH: Brownell, players confident in program rebound next season

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson men's basketball wrapped a 17-16 campaign with a buzzer-beater loss to eventual ACC champion Virginia Tech last month. The Tigers had won five in a row up to that point after two victories in the previous 12 games.

Head coach Brad Brownell gave his review of the season and how he's handling the increased expectations of a return to the NCAA Tournament in a news conference on Wednesday:

Returning players PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson talked about their expectations for next season and how they handled injury issues this past season: