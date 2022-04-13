BREAKING

WATCH: Brownell, players confident in program rebound next season
by - 2022 Apr 13, Wed 16:32

Clemson men's basketball wrapped a 17-16 campaign with a buzzer-beater loss to eventual ACC champion Virginia Tech last month. The Tigers had won five in a row up to that point after two victories in the previous 12 games.

Head coach Brad Brownell gave his review of the season and how he's handling the increased expectations of a return to the NCAA Tournament in a news conference on Wednesday:

Returning players PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson talked about their expectations for next season and how they handled injury issues this past season:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star tight end commits to Clemson
4-star tight end commits to Clemson
4-star lineman has Clemson in his top schools
4-star lineman has Clemson in his top schools
WATCH: Brownell, players confident in program rebound next season
WATCH: Brownell, players confident in program rebound next season
It's official: Clemson adds Princeton transfer
It's official: Clemson adds Princeton transfer
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest